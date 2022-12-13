OPSC AAO Provisional List 2022 (Declared) at opsc.gov.in, Check Asst. Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket Link

Odisha PSC has declared the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the post of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check Admit card link.

OPSC AAO Provisional List 2022 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the list of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the written exam for the the Posts of Asst. Agriculture Officer on its official website. Commission has also uploaded the Admit Card download link for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the written exam round for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post against Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23 can download the OPSC AAO Exam Admit Card/Result 2022 through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OPSC AAO Provisional List 2022 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, a total of 5712 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the written exam round for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post.

Commission has also uploaded the Asst. Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket Link for the written exam which is scheduled on 18.12.2022. Candidates qualified for the written exam round for the Asst. Agriculture Officer post against Advt. No. 04 of 2022-23 can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including PPSAN No and Date of Birth to the link on the home page.

You can download the Asst. Agriculture Officer Hall Ticket from the official website after following the steps given below.

