OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Assistant Agricultural Officer Posts from 28 Jan @opsc.gov.in

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on opsc.gov.in for 123 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 16:26 IST
OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Agriculture Officers in class 2 of group B of Odisha Agriculture and Food Production Service under the Department of Agriculture and Farmer's Empowerment.  Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 28 January 2022. The last date of application submission is 28 February 2022. 

A total of 123 vacancies will be recruited. Candidates holding a bachelor's degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from a recognized University. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 28 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2022

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Agriculture Officer - 123 Posts

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture from a recognized University. 

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Age Limit -21 to 38  years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written tests and interviews. The exam will be conducted at Cuttack. 

Download OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

Apply Online - from 28 January 

How to apply for OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 28 January to 28 February 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. 

OPSC AAO Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • Unreserved - Rs. 500/-
  • All others - Nil

