OPSC AEE 2021 DV to be held from 17 May, Check Special Guidelines & Instructions for Documentation

OPSC AEE 2021 DV: Odisha Public Service Commission has just announced the result of the written exam for recruitment to the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) under Department of Energy, Pursuant to the advertisement number 10 of 2019-20, 64. The candidates who have successfully qualified in the written test scheduled on 28 February 2021 are eligible to appear in the physical verification of original certificates/documents.

The commission has scheduled the documentation from 17 to 19 May 2021 at its office. The candidates are advised to produce a copy of all the relevant certificates and other documents along with the original of the same in support of their eligibility for the aforesaid post. The candidates are required to bring the hard copy of the Adhaar Card along with the application form hard copy.

Special Guidelines & Instructions for the candidates appearing for Documentation

COVID Test Report showing negative report from authorized laboratories of ICMR within 48 hours of the date of document verification. No candidate shall be permitted if RT-PCR report not furnished. Self-declaration by the candidates that she/he has not physically interacted with any COVID patient in last 7 days. The candidates should bring their own water bottles. Each candidate should carry their own sanitiser bottle and wear the mask properly. No candidates shall be permitted to be document verification without proper masking. Each candidate should maintain a social distancing norm of 6 feet while coming to the verification process. No candidate would be accompanied by any guardian or parent. Entry to the premises will be for candidates only.

This drive is being done to recruit 31 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical). The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and viva-voce test.