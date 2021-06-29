OPSC AEE DV Schedule 2021 Released for Asst Executive Engineer (Electrical) Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) poston its official website-opsc.gov.in. Check Details.

OPSC AEE DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post. Commission has earlier postponed the document verification schedule for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post against advertisement number10 of 2019-20 due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post can check the OPSC AEE DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the document verification for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post from 14 July to 23 July 2021. Commission has uploaded the details programme of document verification and Viva Voce test schedule as per Date/Roll Number on its official website.

All such candidates qualified for Document Verification/Interview Round for Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) post should note that they will have to come with the hard-copies of online application forms indicating their roll number the top right corner), three passport size photographs, self-attested copies of all relevant certificates, documents, Aadhar card with original as mentioned in the notification.

