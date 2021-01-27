OPSC AEE Provisional Result 2021 Out for Assistant Executive Engineer Civil Post @opsc.gov.in, 2742 Qualified for Mains Exam
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the result for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil Post on its official website- - opsc.gov.in.
All such candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil post Exam can check their result from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.
Odisha Public Service Commission has uploaded the list of selected candidates who have qualified in the preliminary exam for Assistant Executive Engineers Civil exam. A total of 2742 candidates have been finally qualified for the mains exam for the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil posts.
Commission will release the details of mains exam schedule on its official website. Candidates qualified in the Assistant Executive Engineers Civil exam under P.R &D.W, dept pursuant to the Advt. no 04/2020-21 can check the list of qualified candidates on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
How to Download: OPSC Provisional Result 2021 for Assistant Engineer Civil Post
- Visit the official website of Odisha Publiac Service Commission i.e. http://www.opsc.gov.in/.
- Go to the What's New available on the Home page of the website.
- Click on the link Roll List of Candidates Selected for Main Written Examination-Recruitment to the Posts of AEE(Civil) in Panchayati Raj Dept.(Advt. No. 04 of 2020-21) available on the home page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired result in a new window.
You are advised to download and save the same for future reference.