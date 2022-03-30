OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 177 Assistant Fisheries Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

OPSC has invited online application for the 177 Assistant Fisheries Officer post on its official website. Check OPSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the 177 post of Assistant Fisheries Officer, Group B of Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and ARD Department. Interested and eligible candidates will be submitting their applications online mode only at opsc.gov.in from 04 April 2022 to 04 May 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Assistant Fisheries Officer post will get the scale of pay of Rs 44,900/-in Leel-10 of ORSP rules-2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may by sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor of Fisheries of Fishery Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognized university can apply for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022.

Notification Details for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No-30 of 2021-22

Important Dates for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 04 April 2022

Last date for registration and payment: 04 May 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 11 May 2022

Vacancy Details for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Assistant Fisheries Officer-177

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have Bachelor of Fisheries of Fishery Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognized university.

Check notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age Limit for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on 01-01 2022. Relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms.

How to Apply for OPSC AFO Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode at opsc.gov.in from 04 April 2022 to 04 May 2022.