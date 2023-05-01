OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 116 Ayurvedic Medical Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Odisha PSC has released a notification the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer on its official website. Check eligibility and how to apply.

OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) in Group B under the Health and Family Welfare Department across the state. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from May 09, 2023. The last date of application submission is June 08, 2023.

A total of 116 vacancies will be recruited under the recruitment drive launched by OPSC.

To apply for these posts candidates should have Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S) or equivalent with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check all details including educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, age limit, salary and other details here.

Important Dates OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: May 09, 2023

Last date for submission of online application: June 08, 2023

Vacancy Details OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO)-116

Educational Qualification OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

A candidates must possess a Degree in Ayurvedic Medicines and Surgery (B.A.M.S) or equivalent from any University or Institution recognized by Central Council of Indian Medicine. Candidates must have registered themselves under the Odisha State Council of Ayurvedic Medicines.

You can check the notification link for all the details including educational qualification and others for the posts.

OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023:Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) Vacancies 116 Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Opening Date for Online Application May 09, 2023 Last Date for Online Application June 08, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 21 to 38Yrs Official Website https://www.opsc.gov.in/

Age Limit as on 01 January 2023

Minimum 21 years and Maximum 38

Scale of Pay

Rs. 44,900 in Level 10, Cell 1 of the



Selection Process OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023:

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam.

Written exam will comprises of two papers carrying 100 marks each with duration of one and half hour for each paper.

There will be 100 objective type questions carrying one marks each of Multiple Choice Question pattern.

There will be no negative marking for wrong response/answer.

OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply OPSC AMO Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website of OPSC from May 09, 2023. The last date of application submission is June 08, 2023. Candidates should take a printout of the application form for future reference after submission of the online application.