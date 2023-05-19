OPSC Recruitment 2023 Out: Apply Online for 176 Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Post Vacancies

OPSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 176 Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for OPSC Recruitment 2023.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 176 vacancies on its official website - https://www.opsc.gov.in

As per the notification, the application process will start from May 29, 2023 and will end on June 29, 2023. Interested candidates for OPSC can check the detailed article here for vacancy, age limit, salary etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the OPSC Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after written test, physical test and viva-voce test.

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by OPSC for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger posts. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

A OPSC Recruitment will fill 176 positions for Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Rangers. According to the process tabulated below. Check out the important details for the OPSC Recruitment 2023 listed here.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority OPSC Posts Name Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Total Vacancies 176 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 29, 2023 Selection process Written Test, Physical Test and Interview

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 176 vacancies announced for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger by OPSC. Download the official notification through the link given below.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

OPSC Recruitment Notification Important Dates and Details

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

OPSC Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release May 18, 2023 Online Application Begins May 29, 2023 Online Application closes on June 29, 2023 Written Test To be announced soon

OPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Application Fees

The application fees for all the categories is exempted i.e. there will be no fees for applying for any post

OPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 176 vacancies are available under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies announced is tabulated below

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Assistant Conservator of Forests 45 Forest Ranger 131 Total 176







OPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Educational Qualification, Eligibility and Age Limit

As per notification, on 1st January 2023 the candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and must be above the age of 38 years. However, age relaxations will be provided as per government norms.

As per notification, a candidate must have possessed Bachelor's Degree from a recognized University or Institution in India with at least one of the following subjects namely, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry and Zoology or a Bachelor's Degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering or an equivalent qualification.

OPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done through:

Written Test

Physical Test

Interview

OPSC Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the recruitment of Assistant Conservator of Forests in Group-A (JB) in the scale of pay of Rs.56100/- in pay matrix-12, Cell-01 of ORSP Rule, 2017 and posts of Forest Ranger in Group-B in the scale of pay of Rs.44900/- in pay matrix-10 of ORSP Rule, 2017 under Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department with usual Dearness Allowance and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.