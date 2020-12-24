OPSC AFO Admit Card 2020 Released for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Admit Card 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the Assistant Fisheries Post against Advertisement No. 05 of 2019-20 on its official website. All the candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for the Assistant Fisheries Post can download admit card from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the direct link for Document Verification admit card for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post. In a bid to download the OPSC Assistant Fisheries Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No and Date of Birth on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC).

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is set to conduct the Document Verification for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 05 of 2019-20 from 30 December 2020 onward. Candidates who have earlier qualified for DV round can check the notification available on the official website of OPSC. You can download the OPSC AFO Admit Card 2020 with the direct link given below.

Direct link for OPSC AFO Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post

How to Download: OPSC AFO Admit Card 2020 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post