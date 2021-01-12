OPSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Fisheries Officer Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Know Admit Card Downloading Date

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Exam Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam schedule for the Assistant Fisheries Officer Post against Advertisement No. 17 of 2019-20 on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for the Assistant Fisheries Post can check the written exam schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the written examination for the post of Assistant Fisheries Officer on 24 January 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the written examination for Assistant Fisheries Officer should note that exam will be conducted in two sessions-Forenoon Session from 10.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M and afternoon session from 2.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Paper- I and Paper-II will be conducted in Objective Type- Multiple choice question as per syllabus.

Candidates who have applied for the Assistant Fisheries Officer should note that Commission will upload the "Admission Certificate" and "Instruction to candidates" on its official website. Candidates can download the "Admission Certificate" and "Instruction to candidates" from the official website from 19 to 23 January 2021. Candidates can check the exam schedule and other details from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

