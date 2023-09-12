OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on opsc.gov.in; Apply Online From September 16

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the 62 Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B posts on its official website. These positions are available under the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.
The registration process for the OPSC Recruitment 2023 notification will start on September 16, 2023 and will conclude on October 16, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Interview round. Candidates having Bachelor in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognised university can apply for these posts.
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 16, 2023. The process of online application will commence from September 16, 2023.
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
There are a total 62 vacancies available for Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B under the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Bachelor in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognised university in India or abroad.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organisation
|Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
|Name of posts
|Assistant Fisheries Officer
|Number of posts
|62
|Opening date for online application
|September 16, 2023
|Closing date for online application
|October 16, 2023
|Jobs type
|Govt jobs
|Official website
|https://www.opsc.gov.in
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)
- Minimum 21 Years
- Maximum 43 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process
Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by an Interview. Written exam will be conducted in objective type multiple choice question pattern and it consists of two papers. There will be no negative marking for wrong responses.
OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For PSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.opsc.gov.in/.
- Step 2: Click on the link OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer recruitment 2023 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details to the link.
- Step 4: After that, upload all the essential documents to the link as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential document/exam fee and others.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.