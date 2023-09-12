OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2023 Notification Out on opsc.gov.in; Apply Online From September 16

OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the notification for the Assistant Fisheries Officer posts on the official website. Download notification pdf, how to apply, eligibility and others here.

Get all the details of OPSC Assistant Fisheries Officer Recruitment here, apply online link

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online applications for the 62 Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B posts on its official website. These positions are available under the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

The registration process for the OPSC Recruitment 2023 notification will start on September 16, 2023 and will conclude on October 16, 2023.



Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in written exam followed by Interview round. Candidates having Bachelor in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognised university can apply for these posts.



OPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before October 16, 2023. The process of online application will commence from September 16, 2023.



OPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

There are a total 62 vacancies available for Assistant Fisheries Officer Group B under the Odisha Fisheries Cadre under Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Bachelor in Fisheries Science (B.F.Sc) from any recognised university in India or abroad.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



OPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organisation Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Name of posts Assistant Fisheries Officer Number of posts 62 Opening date for online application September 16, 2023 Closing date for online application October 16, 2023 Jobs type Govt jobs Official website https://www.opsc.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

Minimum 21 Years

Maximum 43 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Selection will be done on the basis of a written exam followed by an Interview. Written exam will be conducted in objective type multiple choice question pattern and it consists of two papers. There will be no negative marking for wrong responses.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply For PSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.