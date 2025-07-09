OPSC Assistant Industries Officer Answer Key 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection Till July 14 - More Details Here

OPSC Assistant Industries Officer Answer Key 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission has uploaded the answer key for the Assistant Industries Officer posts on its official website. Candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any through online mode. The Commission had conducted the written exam for the Assistant Industries Officer posts against Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25 on June 29, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the answer key at the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
The candidates, who have received Set 'B', 'C' or 'D' Question Booklets are advised to correlate to the respective questions in Set 'A' Question Booklet and their respective answers to find out the correct answer option for each question in their own Set of Question Booklet. You can download the answer key through the link given below-
In case of any doubts or clarification, the candidates are advised to contact the Technical Support Unit of OPSC (Phone No. 0671- 2304707 / 2304141, Emailsupport.opsc@gov.in).
How to Download OPSC AIO Answer Key 2025?
- Go to official website of OPSC i.e. www.opsc.gov.in
- Click on "Assistant Industries Officer (Advt. No. 08 of 2024-25) - Objection / Suggestion to Questions / Answers Invitation Notice" on the home page.
- A new window will open where you need to click on the concerned link.
- Enter your details and click on "Submit" to the link.
- Download OPSC Assistant Industries Officer Answer key/raise objection link and save the same for future reference.
