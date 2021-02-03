OPSC Exam Programme 2021 Released for Assistant Professor Super Speciality Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

OPSC Exam Programme 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam programme for the Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post against advertisement no 11 of 2018-19 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor Post in Odisha Medical Education Service, under H. & F.W. Department can check the written exam programme available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), the written exam for Assistant Professor (Super Specialty) Post will be conducted on 14 February 2021. Commission has released the details exam programme for the written exam which will be conducted from 10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. (10.00 A.M. to 2.00 P.M. for PWD candidates).

Exam will be conducted in first session on 14 February 2021 for the disciplines including Clinical Hematology, C.T.V.S, Endocrinology, Haepatology, Nephrology, Neurosurgery, Pediatric Surgery, Plastic Surgery and Urology. Exam for the discipline Gastroenterology will be conducted in second session.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam should note that they can download their "Admission Certificate and Instruction to Candidates" from the official website of OPSC from 08 February 2021 onwards. Commission will also release the list of candidates admitted to the examination along with their respective Rollo Numbers on 08 February 2021.

Candidates can check the details examination programme and other updates available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC Exam Programme 2021 for Assistant Professor Super Specialty Post



How to Download: OPSC Exam Programme 2021 for Assistant Professor Super Specialty Post