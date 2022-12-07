OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Admit Card 2022 Out @opsc.gov.in, Check Download Link

Odisha PSC has released the written exam admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Admit Card 2022 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the written exam admit card for the post of Assistant Agriculture Engineer on its official website. Commission has uploaded the admission certificate & instruction to the candidates for the written examination for the post of Asst. Agriculture Engineer.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the written exam for the post of Asst. Agriculture Engineer against Advt. No. 03 of 2022-23 in two session on 11 December 2022. Exam for paper I will be held from 10.00 A.M to 12.00 P.M. whereas Paper II will be held from 02.00 to 04.00 P.M.

Candidates can download their OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process to Download OPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Admit Card 2022