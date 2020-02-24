OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card to release soon, Check OPSC Admit Card 2020 Latest Details Here

OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) is going to release OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card soon. Candidates applied for OPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2019 against the advertisement number 11 of 2019-20 will be able to download the admit card through the official website of OPSC.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 is tentatively scheduled to be held on 15 March 2020 at various exam centres. The candidates will be able to download OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020, Admit Card, prior to the 15 days from the day of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Procedure to Download OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card

Go to the official website.i.e.opsc.gov.in.

Click on OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card Download Link flashing on the homepage.

Enter the credentials and click on the submit button.

The OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card will be displayed.

The candidates can download OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 Admit Card and save for future reference.

The commission will recruit a total of 153 vacancies through this recruitment exam for the post of Grade A and Grade B. Candidates who will select in OPSC Civil Service Prelims 2020 will be called for the further recruitment process.

Highlights: