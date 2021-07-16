OSSC CPSE Hall Ticket 2021 Released for Combined Police Service Exam @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 on its official website-www.ossc.gov.in. Check direct link here.

OSSC CPSE Hall Ticket 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Hall Ticket for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains written exam for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 can download the OPSC CPSE Hall Ticket 2021from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-www.ossc.gov.in/.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the OPSC CPSE Hall Ticket 2021 for the for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 Mains exam on its official website. It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the Main written examination of CPSE-2017 on 19/20 July 2021.

In a bid to download the OPSC CPSE Hall Ticket 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth on the official website. Candidates will have to access the official website and clicking the tab "Download Admission Letter" blinking in the Home Page of the website "What's New".

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the place given on the official website. You can download the Admit Card from the direct link given below.

According to the schedule released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Paper I and Paper Ii i.e. General English and Odia Language on 19 July 2021. Exam will be conducted from 10.30 A.M. to 1.30 PM which will be in subjective mode and will carry each 50 marks.

Exam for Paper III, i.e. General Studies will be held on 20 July 2021 which will be conducted in Objective type through CBRE mode. Paper IV which will be held on Technical Paper will be conducted for Station Officer Fire Service Objective type to be conducted through CBRE Mode. Marks for Paper III and IV will be 200 each.

Candidates who have qualified for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 Mains exam can download their Hall Ticket from the official website. However You can download the same also with the direct link given below.



Download Admission Letter for the Main Written Exam of CPSE-2017 on 20.07.2021







Download Admission Letter for the Main Written Exam of CPSE-2017 on 19.07.2021





