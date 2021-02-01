OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post Released @Check Details Here

OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Civil Judge Document Verification Schedule 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in Main Written Exam for the Civil Judge Post Advt No. 12 of 2019-20 can download DV schedule through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the Civil Judge Post from 08 to 11 February 2021. Commission will conduct the Interview from 22 February 2021.

All such candidates qualified in the Mains Exam for Civil Judge post should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification round with all the essential documents and hard copies of online applications forms, three passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all relevant certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates qualified in the Civil Judge Mains exam can check the details Document Verification schedule available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

