OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post Released @Check Details Here
Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Civil Judge Document Verification Schedule 2021 on its official website-opsc.gov.in.
OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Civil Judge Document Verification Schedule 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in Main Written Exam for the Civil Judge Post Advt No. 12 of 2019-20 can download DV schedule through the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. opsc.gov.in.
As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the Civil Judge Post from 08 to 11 February 2021. Commission will conduct the Interview from 22 February 2021.
All such candidates qualified in the Mains Exam for Civil Judge post should note that they will have to appear for the Document Verification round with all the essential documents and hard copies of online applications forms, three passport size photographs and self-attested copies of all relevant certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.
Candidates qualified in the Civil Judge Mains exam can check the details Document Verification schedule available on the official website of OPSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post
How to Download: OPSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post
- Visit the official website i.e. Odisha Public Service Commission-http://www.opsc.gov.in.
- Go to the Notifications Section available on the Home page.
- Click on the link " Roll List of Candidates Shortlisted for Documents Verification - Recruitment to the Post of Civil Judges in Odisha Judicial Service,2019( Advt. No. 12 of 2019-20) " given on the Home Page.
- You will get the PDF of the desired DV Schedule on your screen.
- Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the Notification for future reference.