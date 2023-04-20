OPSC Interview Date 2023 Released For Education Service Officer Post @opsc.gov.in: Download DV Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the document verification/viva voce schedule for the post of Odisha Education Service Officers on its official website- www.opsc.gov.in . Download the pdf.

OPSC Education Service Officer Interview Schedule 2023: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification/viva voce schedule for the post of Odisha Education Service Officers on its official website. Commission will be conducting the document verification/viva voce for the post of Odisha Education Service Officers from May 02, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview/document verification round can check and download the interview schedule from the official website of OPSC-www.opsc.gov.in.



The OPSC Education Service Officer Interview Date 2023 details notification can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the document verification/viva voce for the post of Odisha Education Service Officers will be held from May 02 to May 10, 2023. A total of 320 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted to appear for the document verification/viva voce round for the above posts.

Candidates qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to come for the interview round with hard copies of online application forms in the same manner as mentioned in the notification. Apart from the application form, you will have to bring the three passport size photographs, self attested copies of all relevant certificates/documents and others original as per the guidelines given in the short notice.

OPSC Education Service Officer Interview Schedule 2023: Overview

Organization Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Post Name Odisha Education Service Officers Vacancies 160 Category Govt Jobs Advt No. 15 of 2021-22 Interview/document verification Schedule May 02 to May 10, 2023. Official Website http://www.opsc.gov.in/



Earlier OPSC has launched the recruitment drive for 160 posts of Odisha Education Service Officers against Advt. No. 15 of 2021-22.

You can download the required interview schedule from the official website after following the steps given below.



