OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 Announced for Judicial Services@opsc.gov.in, Download PDF Link Here

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the prelims exam date for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website @opsc.gov.in. Check how to download OPSC OJS Exam Date 2022 PDF Link details here.

Created On: Feb 24, 2022 08:25 IST
Modified On: Feb 24, 2022 10:14 IST
OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022

OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the prelims exam date for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021). All such candidates who have applied successfully for the OPSC OJS-2021 can download the OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 Notice through the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the prelims exam schedule for the Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on its official website. You can download the OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website i.e. opsc.gov.in.
  2. Go to the What's News section on the home page.
  3. Click on the link OJS-2021 Preliminary Examination will be held on 27.03.2022 Check the Notice for details on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 in a new window. 

Candidates can download and take a printout of OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 Notice for future reference.

According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the prelims exam for Odisha Judicial Services (OJS-2021) on 27 March 2022.
You can download directly the OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 from the link given below. 

Download OPSC OJS Prelims Exam Date 2022 PDF Link Here

