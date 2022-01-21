OPSC IMO Admit Card 2022 To Release on Jan 29 for Insurance Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Schedule

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Admit Card/CBRD schedule for the Insurance Medical Officer post on its official website - opsc.gov.in. Check details here.

OPSC IMO Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a short notification regarding the Admit Card/CBRE schedule for the post of Insurance Medical Officer. According to the short notification released, Commission will conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Insurance Medical Officer post on 06 February 2022.

You can download the OPSC IMO Admit Card/CBRD Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC IMO Admit Card/CBRE Schedule 2022 Update Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -opsc.gov.in/ Go to the what’s New section available on the Home page of the website. Click on the link Programme Notice for Conduct of Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) in connection with Recruitment to the Posts of Insurance Medical Officer (Advt. No. 18 of 2021-22) given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the OPSC IMO Admit Card/CBRD Schedule 2022 Update in a new window. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.



Alternatively you can download the OPSC IMO Admit Card/CBRD Schedule 2022 Update directly from the link given below.



It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for the Insurance Medical Officer post on 06 February 2022. Commission will release the Admit Card and Instructions to the candidates for the said exam on 29 January 2021 on its official website.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on the link given on the home page of the official website.