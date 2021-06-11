OPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2021 Released for Ayurvedic Medical College @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Lecturer posts against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21 on its official website - opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Lecturer post in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges. All such candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer Post in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges against Advt. No. 01 of 2020-21 can check the document verification schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the document verification schedule for the Lecturer posts in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges on 23/24 June 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Lecturer Post in Ayurvedic Medical Colleges should note that they will have to bring the hard copy of online application form along with true copies of all certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates will have to bring the documents with original of the dame along with the duly filled in the Attestation Form which can be downloaded from the official website of OPSC. Candidates will have to submit the documents in person on the scheduled date and time as given on the official website.

Candidates can check the details OPSC Lecturer DV Schedule 2021 available on the official website.

