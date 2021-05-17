OPSC Answer Key 2021 for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) Post Released @opsc.gov.in, Check Marks

OPSC Medical Officer Answer Key 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have qualified for Medical Officer (Asst. Surgeon) post can check their details Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the PDF of Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post on its official website. Candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post can check their Cut Off Marks, Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks on the official website.

It is noted that earlier Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had announced the provisional result for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post in which a total of 786 candidates provisionally selected for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post.

All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post can check their Answer Keys, Written & Career Marks available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

