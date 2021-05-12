OPSC Provisional Result 2021 Out for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) Post @opsc.gov.in, 786 Qualified

OPSC Medical Officer Provisional Result 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has declared the provisional result for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21. All such candidates who have appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) and Document Verification round for Medical Officer (Asst. Surgeon) post can check the provisional result available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the provisional result for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 on its official website. A total of 786 candidates have been provisionally selected for the Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post.

Selection has been done on the basis of jointly by the career assessment as per the marks furnished by the candidates and marks secured in the Computer Based Recruitment Examination for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Service Cadre under Health and Family Welfare Department.

All such candidates appeared in the various round of selection process for Medical Officers (Asst. Surgeon) post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 can check the provisional result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

