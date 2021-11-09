OPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1871 Medical Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process, Eligibility

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has notified for the 1871 post of Medical Officer posts on its official website, Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the recruitment for the 1871 post of Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon). Commission has invited online application for these posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 13 December 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 should note that the link for registration/re-registration & payment of the exam fee shall be available from 12 November to 13 December 2021. However, the last date for submission of Registered Online Application will be 20 December 2021.



Notification Details for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021:

Advertisement No-17 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 12 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 13 December 2021

Last date for submission of registered online application: 20 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021Notification:

Medical Officer (Assistant Surgeon) - 1871 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have possessed MBBS or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India. The candidate must have also possessed a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Registration Act, 196 (O.A. 18 of 1961) provided that if a candidates outside the State of Odisha has not registered his name under the Odisha Council of Medical Registration established under Section 3 of the Odisha Medical Registration Act 1961 shall get himself registered as per the provisions of the said Act before issue of the appointment order and, Candidate should have possessed required Conversion certificates recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from Universities of Foreign Countries. Check the short notification for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Age Limit for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

- 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

Selection Process for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the writing test and career marking. Commission will conduct the written test at Cuttack & Bhubaneswar.

OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for OPSC Medical Officer Recruitment 2021Notification:

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at opsc.gov.in on or before 13 December 2021. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online registration/re-registration and finally submitted online application forms for the future reference.