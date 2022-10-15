OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Exam on 16th Oct: Check Last Minute Tips

OPSC OAS Preliminary Exam on 16th Oct: The Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the OPSC OAS Prelims exam for the recruitment to the posts and services falling under the Odisha Civil Services (Group-A & Group B). OPSC OAS is one of the most competitive exams in the state owing to the high number of candidates applying against limited vacancies. Hence, candidates must build an OPSC OAS preparation strategy that would help them ace the exam with ease. With the intention to guide candidates in the right direction, we have come up with last-minute tips to crack the OAS prelims exam in a single attempt.

OPSC OAS 2022 Prelims Exam

The OPSC OAS preliminary exam is a screening test conducted to shortlist candidates for further selection rounds. There shall be two papers in the exam, i.e., Paper I & Paper II of objective-type carrying a total of 400 marks. Also, candidates need to secure a minimum of 33% in Paper II so as to evaluate Paper I of the prelims exam. A negative marking of 1/4th mark is applicable for the questions marked incorrectly by candidates.

OPSC OAS Prelims Exam Pattern Paper Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Studies Paper I 100 200 marks 2 hours General Studies Paper II 80 200 marks 2 hours

How to crack OPSC OAS 2022 in one attempt?

Cracking the OPSC OAS prelims exam is no cakewalk. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for the post, but only a few are shortlisted for the next round due to high competition. So let’s look at the last-minute OPSC OAS preparation tips that will help you ace the preliminary exam with the best scores.

Do Not Skip the Revision

The first OPSC OAS preparation tip is that the candidates should not avoid last-minute revision of the important topics of all the subjects of the prelim exam. Check out the list of topics important for the OAS preliminary exam shared below:

Paper Name OPSC OAS Topic Paper I Current events of National and International importance. Indian Polity and Governance. Economic and Social Development Indian and World Geography General Science History of India and Indian National Movement. General Issues on Bio-diversity Demographics Social Sector Initiatives, etc. Environmental Ecology Paper II Comprehension General Mental Ability. Decision-Making and Problem-Solving Basic numeracy Interpersonal Skills including communication skills English Language Comprehension Skills Logical Reasoning and Analytic ability Data Interpretation

Attempt Full-Length Mock Tests

Candidates are advised to solve full-length mock tests to obtain the best score in the OPSC OAS prelims exam. This will enhance their time management and accuracy while attempting the actual exam. It is recommended to attempt mock tests based on the latest OPSC OAS prelims exam pattern to get familiar with the actual exam scenario. Analyze your performance after attempting mock tests and try not to repeat the same mistakes in the real exam.

Balance your speed and accuracy

Candidate must note that there is a negative marking of 1/4th mark for each incorrect answer. Thus, it is important to strike a good balance between question-solving speed and accuracy in the exam to fetch high scores in the preliminary exam. Remember that high solving speed with less accuracy can decrease your chances of scoring high on the prelim exam.

Follow Important Instructions

Next, the OPSC OAS preparation tip for the candidate is that they should carry all the asked documents such as OPSC OAS Admit Card and Valid Photo Identity Proof to the assigned exam center. Along with that, they should not carry any items that are not allowed within the premises of the examination center. Make sure to follow all the guidelines mentioned in the hall ticket to avoid cancellation of their candidature.

Stay Stress-Free

Candidates are advised not to take unnecessary stress before the commencement of the exam. They must stay calm and composed. Having a relaxed mind on exam day will help them to give their best and obtain high scores on the exam.

Remember last minute preparation does not mean revising the entire syllabus from the scratch. You just need to brush up on all the important topics as this can surely help you to clear the exam with flying colors.