OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021 for Civil Services Released @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Personality Test/Document Verification details programme for Odisha Civil Service Exam against Advertisement No-11 of 2019-20. Commission will conduct the Personality Test/Document Verification for Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam from 22 September to 04 October 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Odisha Civil Service Interview/Document Verification round can download the OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has uploaded the details Personality Test/Document Verification programme for the Odisha Civil Service Exam on its official website. All such candidates qualified in the Odisha Civil Service Main Exam against Advertisement No-11 of 2019-20 can check their Roll Number wise Date for Personality Test/Time of Personality Test and Document Verification programme available on the official website.



Candidates who have qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam will have to download Attestation Form, Bio-data Form and Declaration format from the official website of OPSC. Candidates will have to produce the "Attestation Form, Bio-data form and Declaration Format" on the same day of Document Verification.

The document of the concerned candidates shall be verified on the same day before the commencement of the Personality Test as per the schedule. The candidates those having Personality Test in the morning session will have to report for verification of documents at 09.A.M. and those having Personality Test on the afternoon session will have to report for verification of documents at 01.00 P.M. positively.

Candidates will have to produce the original Documents along with set of self-attested photocopies of all the certificates/documents as mentioned in the notification during the time of verification as

It is noted that a total of 307 candidates have been finally qualified in the Odisha Civil Services Mains Exam for Personality Test/Document Verification round. Candidates qualified for the Interview/DV round can check the OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021





How to Download: OPSC OCS Interview Programme 2021