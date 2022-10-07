OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 (Released)@opsc.gov.in, Check Odisha Civil Services Call Letter Link

Odisha PSC has released the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card on its official website-opsc.gov.in.Check download link here.

OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 Download : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card on its official website. Commission will be conducting the Odisha Civil Services 2021 Preliminary Examination on 16 October 2022. Candidates who have to appear in the prelims exam for the Odisha Civil Services 2021 can download the Admission Certificate & Instructions available on the official website of OPSC-opsc.gov.in

However you can download the OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2022 candidates will have to provide their login credentials including PPSAN No/Roll No and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

Commission has already released the Roll List of the candidates selected from various zones including Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur who have been selected for the Odisha Civil Services 2021 Preliminary Examination.

Candidates who have been selected finally from all the above zones are able to appear in the Odisha Civil Services 2021 Preliminary Examination. Selected candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OPSC OCS Prelims Admit Card 2022