OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2021 Out for Civil Services @opsc.gov.in, 4754 Qualified, Check Mains Exam Schedule

OPSC OCS Prelims Result 2021 : Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary result. A total of 4754 candidates have been successfully qualified for the next round.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has conducted the Odisha Civil Service Prelims exam on 27 August 2021. A total of 63222 candidates were appeared for Civil Services Preliminary Examination-2020.

As per the selection process for the OPSC Odisha Civil Services Exam, now all the selected candidates in Prelims are able to appear in the Mains exam for the same. Commission will conduct the Mains exam for Odisha Civil Services tentatively from 20 January 2022 onward.

