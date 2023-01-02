OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification Out For 683 Post: Check Eligibility & Application Process Here

OPSC has invited online application for the 683 Civil Services Posts on its official website. Check OPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released details notification for recruitment to the various posts through Civil Service Exam 2023 on its official website. There are total 683 posts are available for various posts under OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification including Odisha Administrative Service, Odisha Cooperative Service, Odisha Labour Service, Odisha Revenue Service, Odisha Taxation Services and others.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification on or before 16 Februery 2023. The link of online application will be available from 17 January 2023.

Notification Details For OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 :

Advt No: 17 of 2022-23

Important Date For OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 January 2023

Last date for submission of online application: 16 Februery 2023

Vacancy Details For OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification:

Odisha Administrative Service Gr-A: 244

Odisha Cooperative Service Gr-B: 07

Odisha Labour Service Gr-B: 50

Odisha Revenue Service Gr-B: 295

Odisha Transport Services Gr-B:22

OTaxation & Account Services Gr-B: 65

Eligibility Criteria For OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have Graduate from any recognized university.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility/age limit/salary and other updates for these posts.

How To Download: OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)-www.opsc.gov.

Go to the What's New Section on the home page.

Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement for Recruitment to the Posts of Odisha Civil Services (Advt. No. 17 of 2022-23)' available on the home page.

Now you will get the PDF of the OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification in a new window.

Download OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification PDF



How To Apply For OPSC Odisha Civil Services 2023 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online for these posts from 17 January 2023 to 16 Februery 2023. After submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.