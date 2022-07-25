OPSC DV Schedule 2022 (Released) for Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) Post@ opsc.gov.in, Download PDF here

Odisha PSC has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) posts on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) posts on its official website. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) from 01 August 2022 onward.

You can download the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022

According to the short notice released, the document verification for the for Post Graduate Teacher (Chemistry) posts from 01-04 August 2022.

Candidates qualified successfully for the document verification for the above posts are required to bring one set of self-attested photocopies of all the documents along with all original documents for verification as mentioned in the notification. You can check the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 for details of the documents to be submitted during the certificate verification.

You can check the PPSAN Number and date with time of documents and other updates including OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps



1. Visit the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission -http://www.opsc.gov.in/

2. Go to what’s New section available on the Home page of the website.

Click on the link “Document Verification Notice - Recruitment to the Post of Post Graduate Teacher - Chemistry (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22)”given on the Home Page.

3. You will get the OPSC PGT DV Schedule 2022 in a new window.

4. You are advised to take Print Out of the same for future reference.