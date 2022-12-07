OPSC PGT Interview Date 2022 (Released) For Economics at opsc.gov.in: Download Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher Economics post on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC PGT Economics Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher posts for Economics on its official website. Interview for the Post Graduate Teacher (Economics) (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22) will be conducted from 19 December 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Post Graduate Teacher (Economics)post can download the OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) -opsc.gov.in.

However you can download OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022





According to the short notice released, OPSC will conduct the interview for the the post of Post Graduate Teacher (Economics) (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22) from 19 to 22 December 2022. Commission has uploaded the details schedule including dates/time of interview with the PPSAN number of the candidates.

Candidates who have qualified for the interview round should note that the the pedagogy skill is part of the interview schedule and they will have to come prepared to present a topic of their choice within 8 to 10 minute before the interview board. You can download the OPSC PGT Interview Schedule 2022 and other update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC PGT Economics Interview Schedule 2022