OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023 Out @opsc.gov.in: Download Post Graduate Teachers Schedule

Odisha PSC has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher Odia posts on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview schedule for Post Graduate Teacher Odia posts on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the interview for the Post Graduate Teachers (Odia) posts from 13 February 2023. All those candidates who have qualified for the Post Graduate Teachers (Odia) post can check the detailed interview schedule from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) -opsc.gov.in.

However you can download the OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023



According to the short notice released, the interview for the Post Graduate Teachers (Odia) will be conducted from 13 to 17 February 2023. Interviews will be conducted in two sessions i.e. from 10.30 A.M. and 2.30 P.M. for all the days.

Candidates qualified for the interview round for the Post Graduate Teachers (Odia) against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 can check their interview date and timing with their PPSAN number as displayed on the official website.

Candidates should note that the pedagogy skill is part of their interview and they will have to be prepared to present a topic of their choice within 8 to 10 minutes before the interview board. Candidates qualified for the interview round can download the OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OPSC PGT Odia Interview Schedule 2023