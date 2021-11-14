OPSC Recruitment 2021 for 58 Post Graduate Teacher Posts @opsc.gov.in, Check Application Process

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 85 Post Graduate Teacher posts on its official website. Check detail here.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited online application for the 85 Post Graduate Teacher posts under OPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification. These posts are vacant for Sciences Stream in Group B State Services for the Newly created Kalinga Model Residential Schools and the Biju Pattnaik Adarsha Bidyalaya under SC and SC Development Department.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.

Candidates having age between 21 to 32 years with educational qualification including Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification.

Notification Details for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advertisement No: 21 of 2021-22

Important Date for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Commencement of Submission of Online Application: 17 November 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 16 December 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 23 December 2021

Vacancy Details for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Post Graduate Teacher-58 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must be a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 Per cent marks in aggregate, or Must have possessed two years integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course from Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned subject with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate. Have B.Ed or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University. Check the notification link for detail of the educational qualification of the posts.

OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the official website- www.opsc.gov.in from 17 November 2021 to 16 December 2021.