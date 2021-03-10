OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 139 Post Graduate Teacher Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the 139 Post Graduate Teacher posts under Science Stream in Group B. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification from 24 March 2021 to 23 April 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 % marks in aggregate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification.

Candidates willing to apply for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement No: 12 of 2020-21

Important Date for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Commencement of Online Application: 24 March 2021

Last Date for Submission of Application: 23 April 2021

Last Date for Submission of Registered Online Application: 30 April 2021.

Vacancy Details for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Post Graduate Teacher-139

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a Master's Degree in the subject concerned from a recognized University with at least 50 % marks in aggregate, or

Must have possessed two years integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course Regional College of Education NCERT in the concerned in subject with minimum 50 % marks in aggregate.

Have B.Ed. or equivalent degree recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education, New Delhi as equivalent with B.Ed. from a recognized University.

You can check the short notification for details of the educational qualification of the post.

Age for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Must have attained the age of 21 years and must not to be above the age of 32 years on the 1st day as on the 1st day of January 2021.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF

How to Apply for OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online from 24 March 2021 to 23 April 2021 at the official website-opsc.gov.in.