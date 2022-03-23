OSCSC Admit Card 2022 for SA DEO Released, Download @oscsc.in

OSCSC Admit Card 2022: Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (OSCSCL) has released the admit card for the post of SA cum DEO from the official website www.oscsc.in. The said exam will be held on 03 April 2022 Candidates who have applied for OSCSC Recruitment 2020 can download OSCSC SA cum DEO Admit Card from the official website.
OSCSC Admit Card Link is also provided below.
How to Download OSCSC Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of OSCSC - .oscsc.in
- Click on ‘Downloading the Admit Card for the Post of SA-cum-DEOs is scheduled to be held on 03.04.2022’
- Enter your Registration No. and Date of Birth and click on ‘Login’ Button
- Download OSCSC SA DEO Admit Card 2022
OSCSC SA cum DEO Exam Pattern
|Subjects
|No of Questions
|Total Marks
|Aptitude
|35
|200
|Reasoning
|15
|English
|50
|General Studies
|50
|Basic Computer Knowledge
|50
|Total
|200
OSCSC SA cum DEO Syllabus
OSCSC had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant, Assistant Manager (QC), Junior Accountant, Quality Analyst, Junior Accountant and SA-cum-DEO from 02 January to 02 February 2022. A total of 191 vacancies are available for the posts of which 82 are for SA cum DEO.