OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released for Block Social Security Officer Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for Block Social Security Officer Mains Exam on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check direct link.

OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the post of Block Social Security Officer Mains Exam. All such candidates who have qualified for the Block Social Security Officer Mains Exam can download their OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

Direct link to download the OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021 is available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC).

In a bid to download the OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date of Birth in the window given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the mains written test for Block Social Security Officer Post on 25 August 2021. Commission will conduct the exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode at different centers in Bhubaneswar.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Block Social Security Officer post Mains Exam can download the OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: OSSC BSSO Mains Admit Card 2021