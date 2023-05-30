OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Know Steps To Raise Objection

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the provisional answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination for Gr-B & Gr-C Specialist Posts/Services-2022. The Commission has conducted the written examination for Combined Graduate Level on May 28, 2023.

All such candidates who appeared in the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level post can download the provisional answer key from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the provisional answer key directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023





It is noted that the Commission had conducted the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level Exam for group B and C specialist officer/services on May 28, 2023. Exam was held through OMR sheet across the state.

Now the Commission has released the model answer key for the same in its official website. Candidates can download it and they can raise their objections if any, in online mode.

To raise objections, you will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page. You are advised to go through the user manual given in the short notice and follow the guidelines to raise your objections. Last date to raise objections through an online method is June 02, 2023.

You can download the answer key and raise your objections after following the guidelines given below.

Steps To Raise Objection: OSSC CGL Answer Key 2023