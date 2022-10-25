OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022 (Released) For Combined Graduate Level at ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections, If Any

Odisha SSC has released the model answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2021 on its official website. All those candidates appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Exam can download the OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022 available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

As per short notice released, Commission had conducted the written examination of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 from 11 October to 20 October 2022 at various exam centers across the state. Commission had conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 in Computer Based Recruitment Examination (CBRE) mode in a single sitting.

Now Commission has released the link of model answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination on its official website.

Candidates appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination can raise their objections, if any through the official website.

In a bid to raise the objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link available on the official website. Last date for raising the objections regarding the Model Answer Key for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 is 27 October 2022.

You can download the OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2022