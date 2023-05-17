OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2023 Released @ossc.gov.in: Know Process to Raise Objections

Odisha SSC has released the prelims answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2022 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims answer key for the Combined Graduate Level Exam-2022 on its official website. The Commission conducted the written exam for the post of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2022 on May 14, 2023.

All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Prelims Exam can download the answer key available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the Combined Graduate Level Prelims Examination Answer Key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2023





It is noted that OSSC has conducted the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE)-2022 for Group B and C posts on May 14, 2023 across the state in OMR mode. Now the Commission has uploaded the prelims answer key on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the prelims exam can download the answer key from the official website.

OSSC CGL Prelims Answer Key 2023: Update

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website and can raise their objections, if any, in online mode through the official website.

In a bid to raise objections, candidates will have to provide their login credentials to the link on the home page. You can retrieve your login credentials to the information provided during submission of online application for Combined Graduate Level Exam-2022. Last date to raise objections through the official website is May 19, 2023.

Process to Raise Objection: OSSC CGL Model Answer Key 2023