OSSC CGL Result 2022 (Out) at ossc.gov.in: Download Combined Graduate Level DV Schedule

OSSC CGL Provisional Result 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the list of shortlisted candidates for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 on its official website. Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear for the document verification round as per the selection process for the Combined Graduate Level Examination.

Candidates appeared in the Combined Graduate Level Examination can check the OSSC CGL Result 2022 available on the official website-ossc.gov.in.

You can download the OSSC CGL Provisional Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CGL Provisional Result 2022





Commission has conducted the written exam for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment -2021 in CBRE mode. Based on the performance of candidates in the written exam, Commission has uploaded the list of shortlisted candidates for the document verification round i.e. Stage II as per the selection process for the same.

All the candidates qualified in the written exam should note that OSSC will be conducting the document verification for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment -2021 from 22 December 2022 onwards.

Commission has also uploaded the category wise Cut off marks for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021. You can download the OSSC CGL Provisional Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

