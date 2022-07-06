OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019 To Release Tomorrow@ossc.gov.in, Download DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released notice regarding the post of Combined Auditor-2019 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Combined Auditor DV Admit Card/ Schedule 2019 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the document verification for the post of Combined Auditor-2019. Commission will conduct the document verification for the Combined Auditor post from 12 July 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the Combined Auditor Exam-2019 can download their OSSC Combined Auditor Admit Card 2019 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in.

Commission will conduct the document verification for the post of Combined Auditor-2019 against Advertisement No.4528/OSSC on 12/13/15/16 July 2022. Commission has uploaded the details document verification schedule with Roll Number/Timing/Date for the certificate verification for the qualified candidates.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in the written exam and skill test for the Combined Auditor-2019 can download the OSSC Combined Auditor DV Admit Card/ Schedule 2019 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to download: OSSC Combined Auditor DV Admit Card/ Schedule 2019 Update

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link- Notice for Schedule of Certificate Verification for the post of Combined Auditor-2019. Advertisement No.4528/OSSC dated 21.12.2019 available on the homepage. Click on the Link and you will get the OSSC Combined Auditor DV Admit Card/ Schedule 2019 Update in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Combined Auditor DV Admit Card/ Schedule 2019 Update