OSSC Mains Result 2021 Out for Computer Operator cum Store keeper Posts @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

OSSC Mains Result 2021 : Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Result for the posts of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016. Candidates who have qualified in the Mains Exam will now appear in the Skill Test round for the Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper posts.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had conducted the mains written exam for the posts of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016 on 03 October 2021. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the qualified candidates in the mains exam for the above posts.

As per the selection process for the Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper-2016, candidates qualified in the mains exam will have to appear in the Computer Skill Test. Commission will release the detail schedule of the Commuter Skill Test shortly. All the candidates shortlisted for the Skill Test are advised to keep touch with the official website in this regards.

