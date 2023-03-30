OSSC CPGL Prelims Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Pdf and Raise Objection

OSSC CPGL Answer Key 2023 OUT: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the answer keys for Combined Post Graduate Level prelims exam on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download provisional answer keys and raise objections.

OSSC CPGL Answer Key 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the Provisional Answer Key for the Combined Post Graduate Level OSSC CPGL Prelims exam conducted on 26 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the OSSC CPGL Prelims Exam can download the Provisional Answer key from the official website of OSSC at -https://ossc.gov.in/ The Provisional Answer Key have been released for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D. Given below are the steps to download the OSSC CPGL Prelims 2023 Provisional Answer Key easily.

Steps to Download OSSC CPGL Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the OSSC CPGL at- https://ossc.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates section. Here you will find links to answer keys.

Step 3: Download the answer key and check for answers.

Step 4: Match the answers with the key.

Direct Link to Download OSSC CPGL 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can also download the answer key from the direct link given below.

OSSC CPGL 2023 Answer Key - Direct Link

How to Raise Objections to OSSC CPGL Prelims Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can raise objection to the answer key in following manner.