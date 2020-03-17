OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Date 2020 Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Date 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) Main Written Exam-2017 on its official website. All those candidates who have qualified the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017 Physical Measurement and Physical Test can check the details of the Main Exam date on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) Main Written Exam-2017 will be conducted on 16/17th May 2020 in Bhubaneshwar. All candidates who have qualified the Prelims exam can check the notification available on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has earlier declared the Physical Measurement and Physical Test result for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) Main Written Exam-2017 on its official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had earlier released the job notification for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE) Main Written Exam-2017. A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive launched in the state.

OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Date 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. i.e -http://www.ossc.gov.in

Click on link-CPSE-2017: NOTICE-DT.13.03.2020 available on the homepage.

Click the link and you will get the PDF of the Mains exam dates for OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Date 2020.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2017.