OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Schedule 2020 Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Update Here

OSSC CPSE Mains Exam Schedule 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Mains Exam Schedule for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 on its official website. Now all those candidates who have qualified in the Physical Measurement and Physical Test for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 can check the details of the Main Exam on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Mains exam for the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 will be conducted on 04 January 2020 in Bhubaneshwar.

The Exam will be conducted in two sittings-First Sittings from 9.30 A.M to 12.20 P.M and the second sitting from 1.30 P.M to 4.30 P.M. The exam for General Studies will be conducted in First Sitting and Paper for General English and Odia Languages will be conducted in Second Sittings.

Candidates should note that the General Studies exam will be conducted in Objective Type whereas the questions for General English and Odia Language will be conducted on Subjective Type.

Candidates who have to appear in the Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 Main Exam can download their admit card from 02 January 2020 from the official website.



Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for Combined Police Service Examination (CPSE)-2016 posts. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.