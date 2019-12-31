OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 283 Combined Police Service Exam 2018, Apply from 31 Dec

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector and Station Officer through Combined Police Service Exam 2018. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 January 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application for OSSC Recruitment 2020: 31 December 2019

Last date of online application for OSSC Recruitment 2020: 30 January 2020

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

SI of Police – 143 Posts

SI of Police (Armed) – 130 Posts

Station Officer (Fire Service) – 10 Posts

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

SI of Police, SI of Police (Armed) – Candidates with any degree of graduation are eligible to apply.

Station Officer (Fire Service) – Candidates holding a degree in science and engineering are eligible to apply.

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 21 to 25 years (Age relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale – Rs. 9300-34800/- with Grade Pay Rs. 4200/- (Pre Revised)

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020Notification PDF



Official Notification



OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Preliminary Test, Physical Measurement & Physical Test, Physical Standard Measurements, Physical Efficiency Test and Mains Exam.

How to apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 30 January 2020.

OSSC CPSE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 200/- (There will no fee for the candidates belonging to reserved category)

