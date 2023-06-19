OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Result 2023 Out For JE(Civil) Posts: Check List Of Qualified Candidates

OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Result 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the prelims exam result for the Combined Technical Services-2022 on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Result 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the prelims exam result for the Combined Technical Services-2022 on its official website. All those candidates who appeared in the main written examination for the post of JE(Civil) of CTS recruitment can check their result from the official website of OSSC -ossc.gov.in.

The prelims result for the Combined Technical Services-2022 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Result 2023





According to the short notice released, based on the performance of candidates in the prelims exam for the JE Civil posts under CTS recruitment drive, the list of shortlisted candidates is available on the official website.

Candidates bearing the roll number appeared in the list of qualified candidates are able to appear in the mains exam round as per the selection process for the above posts.

Commission will conduct the mains written exam for the qualified candidates tentatively on July 16, 2023 onwards. The shortlisted are advised to visit the official website of OSSC regularly for latest updates in this regard.

The Commission has also released the category wise cut off marks for the prelims exam for the CTS exam 2022. Candidates can check the last selection mark of different categories given on the official website.

How To Download: OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Result 2023