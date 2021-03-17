OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 Released for Inspector of Supplies Post @ossc.gov.in, Download PDF

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Document Verification Schedule for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for Inspector of Supplies post can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the Document Verification for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 exam on 27 and 30 March 2021. Commission has uploaded the details date/time wise roll numbers of the candidates qualified on the document verification round on its official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017 against advertisement no-3237/OSSC Dt 08.09.2017 can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website.

As per the schedule uploaded on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), a total of 187 candidates have been selected for the document verification round for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017.

Candidates can check the details document verification schedule available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Inspector of Supplies Post





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 504 Assistant Professor Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2021 for Inspector of Supplies Post