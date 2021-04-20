OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Librarian, Food Safety Officer and other Postponed due to COVID-19 @ ossc.gov.in

OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has decided to postpone the various exams including Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017, Food Safety Officer and other due to surge in COVID-19 cases. Commission has also postponed the scheduled of examinations Published vide Notice No. 928/OSSC dt. 30.03.2021 and Notice No. 707/OSSC dt.04.03.2021 on its official website.

All such candidates who have to appear for the various round of these examination can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notice released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has said that in view of the increasing trend in COVID-19 pandemic and with a view to contain its spread, the schedule of examinations published vide Notice No. 928/OSSC dates 30-03-2021 and Notice No. 707/OSSC dated 04.03.2021 are hereby postponed until further orders.

Commission has also postponed the Computer Skill Test for Assistant Librarian and Junior Librarian-2017 which was scheduled on 20 April 2021. The Mains exam for Food Safety Officer which was scheduled on 23 April 2021 is also postponed. Candidates are advised to keep in constant touch with the Commission's website to know further updates about the date of examination.

Candidates can check the details postponement notice for this examination available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Librarian other Postponement Notice





You May Read Also

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Released for 92 Assistant Soil Conservation Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC Exam Schedule 2021 for Librarian other Postponement Notice