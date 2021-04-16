OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021 Released for Food Safety Officer Post @ ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OSSC FSO Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Computer based test for Food Safety Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer based test for Food Safety Officer 2019 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the direct link to download the Admit Card for the Computer based test for Food Safety Officer 2019 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after visiting on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission.

In a bid to download the OSSC Admit Card 2021 for Food Safety Officer Post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number and Date Of Birth on its official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Computer based test for Food Safety Officer 2019 can download their Admit Card from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Admit Card 2021 for Food Safety Officer Post





How to Download: OSSC Admit Card 2021 for Food Safety Officer Post